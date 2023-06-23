Arrests Made In Stateville Shooting Incident

STATESVILLE, N.C. – Two arrests have been made in connection with a shooting incident from April 15th.

On June 1st, deputies with the Statesville police department obtained warrants for the arrest of 19-year-old Heaven Jones, and 18-year-old Krispen Blackner.

On June 21st Jones was apprehended in Winston-Salem NC and transported back to Statesville.

Jones received a $25,000 secured bond from the magistrate for the charge of felony accessory after the fact.

On June 22, 2023, Krispen Blackler turned himself in at the Statesville Police Department. Blackler was taken before a magistrate and given a $200,000 secured bond for the charges of Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury and Discharging a Firearm in the city limits.