Talking with Ice Cube About Season 6 of The Big 3

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The BIG3 is coming back to arenas for its Sixth Season. Lawrence talked with the tournament’s founder, Ice Cube.

The BIG3 is a 3-on-3 pro basketball league featuring All-Stars, Hall of Famers and World Champions.

The new season will feature stops in 10 cities, kicking off at United Center Arena in Chicago on June 25 and running through the championship game on Aug. 26 for the first time to be played internationally, at the legendary 02 Arena in London.

The BIG3 is stopping in the Queen City in August 5th at The Spectrum Center.