Talk, Truth, Tea: Billboard Magazine Names Greatest Rap Group Of All Time
HOLLYWOOD, CA– The hip-hop industry is celebrating it 50th anniversary this year. To celebrate the decades of music, Billboard Magazine has composed a list of the greatest rap groups of all time. Hip-hop fans may not agree with the list, but Billboard named “Outkast” as the greatest of all time. Take a look below at the Top 10 list below.
10: The Roots
9: De La Soul
8: Salt-N-Pepa
7: Eric B. & Rakim
6: Public Enemy
5: Run-D.M.C.
4: A Tribe Called Quest
3: N.W.A.
2: Wu-Tang Clan
1: OutKast
How do you feel about Billboard’s ranking of the best hip-hop groups of all time?