Talk, Truth, Tea: Billboard Magazine Names Greatest Rap Group Of All Time

HOLLYWOOD, CA– The hip-hop industry is celebrating it 50th anniversary this year. To celebrate the decades of music, Billboard Magazine has composed a list of the greatest rap groups of all time. Hip-hop fans may not agree with the list, but Billboard named “Outkast” as the greatest of all time. Take a look below at the Top 10 list below.

10: The Roots

9: De La Soul

8: Salt-N-Pepa

7: Eric B. & Rakim

6: Public Enemy

5: Run-D.M.C.

4: A Tribe Called Quest

3: N.W.A.

2: Wu-Tang Clan

1: OutKast

How do you feel about Billboard’s ranking of the best hip-hop groups of all time?