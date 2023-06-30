4th Of July Beach Forecast In The Carolinas

1/4

If you’re heading to the coast this weekend bring plenty of suncreen and drink a lot of water! Heat will continue to build eastward through the holiday weekend.

Temperatures:

Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s along the coast Saturday through Tuesday. With high humidity, it will feel like 100°+ starting Sunday.

Rain Chances:

Isolated showers and storms are possible Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances become widely scattered Monday and Tuesday. These will be typical summertime showers.

Water Temperature:

The water temperature is in the low 80s.

Rip Current Risk:

The rip current risk is low to moderate depending on what beach you’re heading to. Life threatening rip currents can occur any time near jetties, reefs, and piers. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the flag warning systems.