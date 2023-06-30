Heat and Humidity Crank Up Through The Weekend

Air Quality:

– Code Orange Air Quality Alerts continue until midnight

– Code Yellow Air Quality Alerts will likely continue through the weekend

Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 70s.

Saturday – Isolated Severe Storm Threat – Damaging wind & hail are the main threat. It will be oppressive! High heat and high humidity dominate the weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. Isolated strong to severe storms are possible.

Sunday: Oppressive. Highs in the mid 90s with triple digit heat indices. Heat advisories will likely be issued. Isolated showers and storms.

Monday: Another oppressive day. PM widely scattered showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Independence Day: Mostly sunny with widely scattered showers and storms. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Tropics:

A weak area of low pressure associated with the remnants of Cindy are drifting across the southwest Atlantic Ocean. The National Hurricane Center is giving this area a low 10% chance of tropical formation.

Have a safe and great holiday weekend!

Kaitlin