Veterans Bridge Home And Subaru Are Celebrating Carolina Heroes

CHARLOTTE, NC — Subaru and Subaru Loves to Help is working with Veterans Bridge Home to celebrate Carolina heroes. Veterans Bridge Home connects Veterans and their families, in any state of transition, to the community. Through its network of partners, they help Veterans navigate employment, create social connections, and settle their families. Veterans Bridge Home looks at the whole Veteran and connects them to the resources needed to be successful and thriving leaders in the community.

Veterans Bridge Home and Mecklenburg County’s grant program provides emergency relief to local veteran families but is in need of funding for case management support to ensure long-term solutions. For more information go to veteransbridgehome.org.

