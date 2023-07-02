Suspect Arrested After A Woman Is Shot And Left On The Side Of Highway In Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, S.C. – A man wanted in connection with shooting his wife several times and pushing her from a vehicle on Highway 321 has been arrested in Knoxville, Tennessee, according to a news release.

On Friday, June 20th, a motorist passing by called Lincon County officials after witnessing the suspect’s wife, deputies say. Medics transported the victim, identified as Leandre Shropshire to the hospital with serious injuries.

Deputies reportedly began searching for the suspect, 53-year-old Early Shropshire. Deputies say they tracked Shropshire’s phone to Knox County Tenessee and notified the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Knox County officers say they checked the area and located Shropshire at a nearby motel where he reportedly barricaded himself in his room. Officers negotiated with the suspect and took him into custody without incident, according to a news release

Shropshire has been charged in Lincoln County with felony attempted first-degree murder. He is being held in the Knox County, Tennessee Jail without bond.