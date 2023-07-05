Disabled Veteran Files Lawsuit Against Gastonia Police, Claims Civil Rights Violated

GASTONIA, N.C. — A disabled veteran has filed a federal lawsuit nearly two years after his arrest by the Gastonia Police Department.

Joshua Rohrer was out with his service dog near a shopping center on Cox Road in Gastonia back in October of 2021. At the time, he was homeless and living in a tent. Police charged him with panhandling and resisting arrest after someone called police.

That encounter ignited a firestorm of controversy because during that arrest, an officer shot Rohrer’s service dog, Sunshine, with a taser. The dog was hit by a car and died while on the loose when Rohrer was locked up. A judge later released police body cam video of Rohrer’s arrest, and the district attorney dropped charges against him after a plea deal.

On Friday, Rohrer filed a lawsuit also accusing the city of Gastonia of subjecting him to a relentless campaign of harassment, abuse and defamation through taunting public comments through Gastonia Police Department’s Facebook page. The lawsuit names the city of Gastonia, police officers Cierra Brooks, and Maurice Taylor the third, as well as Rick Goodale, the public information officer for Gastonia Police.

“I’m hoping it brings about change and they realize what they’re doing is wrong, and what they did is wrong,” says Rohrer.

The city of Gastonia issued this statement:

“The City is aware of the lawsuit filed by Mr. Joshua Rohrer on 6-30-23 and we are reviewing the details of the filing. It is not City policy to comment on pending litigation. The City has not been served with the lawsuit. The City’s Answer to the Complaint will be filed in due course.”

PREVIOUS STORY —

GASTONIA, N.C. — A disabled veteran who claims he was assaulted by Gastonia Police during an arrest is speaking out after charges against him were dropped.

Gastonia Police arrested Joshua Rohrer last year and charged him with panhandling. Officers also tased his service dog during the arrest. Now, Rohrer is pushing for the release of the police body cam video of his arrest. He also wants the officers involved in the case to be fired.

Rohrer, an Army Veteran, who was homeless and living in a tent, was arrested last October while out with his service dog near a shopping center on Cox Road in Gastonia. Police charged him with resisting arrest and panhandling after someone called police. During that arrest, an officer shot Rohrer’s service dog with a taser. The dog was hit by a car and died while on the loose when Rohrer was locked up.

Wednesday, the Gaston County District Attorney dropped the charges against Rohrer. Gastonia Police Chief Brittain released this statement:

“Since Mr. Rohrer’s arrest, the Gastonia Police Department has been in regular contact with District Attorney Page and we have been working diligently to find an appropriate resolution to this case. We are satisfied with today’s plea arrangement and we are pleased that Mr. Rohrer has agreed to participate in the Catawba County Veterans Treatment Court where he can receive services specifically tailored to his needs.”

Rohrer pleaded guilty to driving without a license.

He says he wants justice following his arrest. A rally will be held on July 19th in Gastonia pushing for the release of the body cam video.