CMPD Investigating Homicide In Southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide that occurred near the 3100 block of Southwest Boulevard on July 5th. On Wednesday, around 12:31 a.m., police responded to an assault with a deadly weapon with injury call, according to the press release.

Officers determined that there were two male victims with apparent gunshot wounds. As stated by police, one of the victims was transported to Atrium Health in critical condition. The other male victim was pronounced dead on the scene.