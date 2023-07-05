Dog Days of Summer

AM Headlines:

Current Air Quality = Code Orange Smoke from fireworks It will dissipate through the day

Patchy AM Fog

Stagnant hot, humid pattern continues

Chance PM Storms

Disturbance arrives late in the weekend More coverage of storms Cooler temps

Discussion:

Smoke from last night’s fireworks has increased our air quality index to code orange this morning. Expecting that smoke particles will thin through the day allowing us to drop back into the code yellow range. Patchy fog in the mountains and foothills will also dissipate over the next few hours. Highs will top out near 90 this afternoon with a chance for more afternoon and evening storms. This stagnant pattern will stretch on through the weekend. We will finally see a pattern change with a disturbance Sunday into Monday. This will bring better coverage of storms to the area. We will need to watch for the threat of a few severe storms. Temps will also cool slightly going into next week with highs in the upper 80s.