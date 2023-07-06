Stagnant Pattern Continues

AM Headlines:

Patchy Dense Fog

Steamy pattern continues

Chance PM Storms Thursday

Cold front brings storms/heavy rain Friday PM

Chance PM Storms, High Heat for the weekend

Storm chances decrease early next week Discussion:

Waking up this morning to patchy dense fog across the region. Heavy rain in a few slow-moving storms lead to flash flooding yesterday with 1-3″ of rain falling in a very short time. Showers and storms will pick up again today, with most of the activity coming this afternoon. Highs will top out in the low to mid 90s through the weekend. A cold front will push into the region on Friday. Strong storms and heavy downpours will likely lead to more potential flooding with storms tapering off early Saturday. Scattered afternoon and evening storms will be possible through the weekend as the front will stall near the region. Another disturbance will arrive Monday. Storm chances will lessen early next week as we finally see a brief change to this stagnant pattern.