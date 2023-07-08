US Marshals Offer $10,000 Reward For Information On Murder Suspect
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – U.S. Marshals Officials are requesting the public’s assistance with locating a Conover man wanted for first-degree murder.
The suspect, 49-year-old Donald Hodges goes by two additional aliases known as Tyrone Evans and Unique Hodges. Hodges is alleged to have murdered his wife in May 2022.
Officers responded to a shooting on 2nd Street in Conover and say they discovered Brenda Bender with gunshot wounds. Bender was pronounced deceased at the scene.
On May 10th, following the incident, a warrant for the arrest of Hodges was obtained by the Conover Police Department for first-degree murder.
Officials believe Hodges fled shortly after the murder and was last seen in Charlotte on May 4th, 2022.
Hodges is a black male, standing 6 feet 6 inches tall and weighing approximately 273 pounds with a muscular build.
Further details include:
- Brown eyes,
- A full beard
- A bald head.
- Hodges has multiple tattoos on his chest and arms, including a dog on his right shoulder,
“TNT Hardcore” on his left shoulder and “Love Shirley” on his left arm.
- Investigators believe Hodges remains in close contact with his family and other criminal
associates while on the run to evade capture.
- Hodges is known to befriend and use people in order to obtain money and stay on the run.
- Hodges has strong connections to eastern North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and New
York.
He should be considered armed and dangerous.
The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to Hodges’ arrest. Anyone with information about Hodges’ location is urged to call the USMS Tip Hotline at 1-877-926-
8332.