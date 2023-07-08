US Marshals Offer $10,000 Reward For Information On Murder Suspect

1/2

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – U.S. Marshals Officials are requesting the public’s assistance with locating a Conover man wanted for first-degree murder.

The suspect, 49-year-old Donald Hodges goes by two additional aliases known as Tyrone Evans and Unique Hodges. Hodges is alleged to have murdered his wife in May 2022.

Officers responded to a shooting on 2nd Street in Conover and say they discovered Brenda Bender with gunshot wounds. Bender was pronounced deceased at the scene.

On May 10th, following the incident, a warrant for the arrest of Hodges was obtained by the Conover Police Department for first-degree murder.

Officials believe Hodges fled shortly after the murder and was last seen in Charlotte on May 4th, 2022.

Hodges is a black male, standing 6 feet 6 inches tall and weighing approximately 273 pounds with a muscular build.

Further details include:

Brown eyes,

A full beard

A bald head.

Hodges has multiple tattoos on his chest and arms, including a dog on his right shoulder,

“TNT Hardcore” on his left shoulder and “Love Shirley” on his left arm.

"TNT Hardcore" on his left shoulder and "Love Shirley" on his left arm. Investigators believe Hodges remains in close contact with his family and other criminal

associates while on the run to evade capture.

associates while on the run to evade capture. Hodges is known to befriend and use people in order to obtain money and stay on the run.

Hodges has strong connections to eastern North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and New

York.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to Hodges’ arrest. Anyone with information about Hodges’ location is urged to call the USMS Tip Hotline at 1-877-926-

8332.