Homicide Investigation University City Area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – CMPD is investigating a homicide after a victim was found shot dead in the University City Area Saturday, July 8th.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a call near North Tryon Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered a victim with a gunshot wound. Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Detectives responded to the scene to conduct an investigation.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.