Brief Relief From Heat & Humidity

The heat and humidity have been hounding the Carolinas for the better part of the past two weeks, but a welcome reprieve arrives today as drier and cooler air filters in from the northwest. Showers will continue to rumble through the WCCB Charlotte viewing area this morning, but sunshine and comfy conditions in the 70s and 80s will set up shop this afternoon. Highs return closer to 90° around the Metro on Tuesday, but rain chances and humidity levels will remain low through midweek. Enjoy the drier times while they last; summer comes roaring back by the latter half of the week.

Highs will cruise back into the mid-90s by Thursday afternoon as more tropical air slowly, but surely, builds in from the southwest. Expect the mid-80s to carry into the High Country at this time, as well. Next weekend looks like a classic July Saturday and Sunday: hot, humid, and stormy. The North Atlantic is seeing record warmth right now, but the tropics aren’t taking advantage of it (yet). The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring a slow-moving front that could spawn a tropical system by next weekend. For now, the storm only has a 30% chance of developing into a named storm and should remain out to sea.

Monday: AM showers. PM sunshine. High: 85°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Cooler and comfier. Low: 65°. Wind: NW 5-10.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Hot and dry. High: 90°. Wind: W 5-10.

Tuesday Night: Another nice night. Low: 70°. Wind: Light.

Wednesday: Heat builds. Humidity returns. High: 92°. Wind: SW 5-10.