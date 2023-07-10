Investigation Underway After 7 Shot, Including 1 Dead in Wadesboro

WADESBORO, N.C. – Still no arrests after a mass shooting at a block party in Wadesboro.

State and local investigators are working to identify the suspect or suspects who shot seven people, killing one of them.

Witnesses describe a very frightening situation, with bullets flying and people running.

“Man it literally had to be, literally had to be over a hundred shots, definitely a hundred shots,” says witness Mason Melleasy.

Melleasy took off running when the shooting happened.

“As soon as we just chillin’ and having a good time, you know, just a regular good time, just all you hear is shots ringing and it was just crazy,” he says.

Investigators say it happened as 200 to 300 people were gathered in the parking lot of the North Wadesboro Grocery on North Greene Street.

Police arrived to find seven people shot just before 2:00 a.m.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and six others were taken to Atrium Health Anson.

At last check, two of those people remain in critical condition. Three are listed in stable condition. And one was treated and released.

At the scene, you can see multiple bullet holes, evidence markers, and glass shattered around a pickup truck.

The SBI has joined the investigation.

Anyone with information about a possible shooter is asked to call Wadesboro Police.