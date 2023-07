CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A man was charged with murder after a shooting in east Charlotte.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department received a call from 23-year-old Marques Mcbride stating that he wanted to turn himself in for a shooting. The victim has been identified as 45-year-old Santavius Mcbride.

Marques Mcbride was then transported to the Law Enforcement Center (LEC) in uptown to speak with detectives. Following the interview, Mcbride was charged with murder.