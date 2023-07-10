We Rock Charlotte Offers Unique Music Camp For Kids

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Does your child want to learn an instrument or be in a band?! Look no further, We Rock Charlotte has you covered. The non-profit is hosting a kids camp at Myers Park Baptist Church from July 17th-21st and a teen camp from July 24th-29th.

The summer camp curriculum teaches individuals to learn, create, and collaborate through musical exploration. Instructors will provide lessons, workshops, and activities that build allyship and empower campers to find their voice.

Campers participate in instrument instruction, band practice, social justice workshops and arts programming Monday through Friday from 8:00am – 4:00pm, along with a concert. All campers are an important band member and must take part in the big concert at the end of the week.

Tuition covers camper bags filled with snacks, treats, craft supplies, and more! Due to health concerns and food allergy issues, campers are asked to provide their own lunch. Scholarships are available.

Instrument Experience

Don’t know how to rock? That’s okay!

​Musical experience is not required. In fact, many of the campers learn to play an instrument for the first time at the summer camp.

​We Rock will provide each camper with all the instruments they will need, but they are also welcome to bring their own instrument.

Register Here

Click HERE to register for the kids camp. Kids will form bands and perform live at Heist Brewery on Saturday, July 22nd at 3pm.

Click HERE to register for the teens camp. Teens will form bands and perform live at Heist Brewery on Saturday, July 29th at 3pm.