Talk, Truth, Tea: Usher Accused Of Being A Homewrecker

HOLLYWOOD, CA– Co-host of The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne Tha God is accusing R& B singer of Usher of being a home wrecker. Usher caused some controversy last week when he participated in some sexy onstage dancing with KeKe Palmer during his Las Vegas show. Palmer was wear a sheer dress that caused her boyfriend, Darius Jackson to shame her on social media. Fans defended her performance and her dress. Charlamagne Tha God claims that Usher walks around in the audience and chooses a woman to pull on stage and dance with him.