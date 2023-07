CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Adam Wurtzel went to Discovery Place Science in Uptown to learn more about their adults only Science on the Rocks event.

Happening on Friday 7/14, Science on the Rocks lets kids at heart experience the exhibits at Discovery Place without “kid supervision.” This includes a bed of nails, a human hamster wheel, pulley chairs and more. Museum-goers can also get up close and personal with real life creatures, in a safe environment.