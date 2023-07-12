Charlotte Airport Seeing Increase In Weapons Confiscated From Flyers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at North Carolina airports discovered a total of 130 firearms in travelers’ carry-on luggage in the first half of 2023, a small increase statewide over the same time period last year. Each of the firearms was discovered by TSA officers during the routine screening of carry-on property at airport security checkpoints.

In the first six months of 2023, Charlotte Douglas International, Raleigh-Durham International and Piedmont Triad International airports all saw significant increases over the same time period last year, while Asheville Regional and Albert J. Ellis airports saw notable decreases.

Below is a list of TSA firearm discoveries at North Carolina airports for January 1 through June 30, 2023, the same time period last year and full calendar year 2022:

When a TSA officers sees the image of a firearm on the X-ray screen, TSA immediately notifies the local airport law enforcement agency, which responds to the security checkpoint. A law enforcement officer removes the firearm from the X-ray tunnel and makes contact with the traveler. In addition to potential criminal citations, travelers face civil penalties for bringing firearms to the security checkpoint and TSA evaluates each firearm incident on a case-by-case basis. Among the factors TSA considers when determining the civil penalty amount includes whether the firearm was loaded and whether there was accessible ammunition. The civil penalty can go up to a maximum of near $15,000 per violation. Even if a traveler has a concealed weapons permit, firearms are not permitted in carry-on luggage.

Individuals who violate rules regarding traveling with firearms will also have Trusted Traveler status and TSA PreCheck ® expedited screening benefits revoked for a period of time. The duration of the disqualification will depend upon the seriousness of the offense and if there is a repeated history of violations.

Passengers who wish to travel with a firearm must ensure it is properly packed in checked baggage and declared at the airline ticket counter. Airlines may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition, so travelers must also contact their airline for carriage policies prior to arriving at the airport.

Travelers can use the “Can I Bring?” feature on the TSA website or on the TSA mobile app, myTSA. Travelers can also Tweet or Message “@AskTSA” if they have a travel question or are unsure if an item is allowed through security in a carry-on bag. Just snap a picture or send a question and get real-time assistance weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST.