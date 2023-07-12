Gaston County Man Charged With Multiple Child Sex Offenses

GASTON COUNTY – A Gaston County man was arrested on multiple felony sex offense charges on Tuesday, July 11th.

Investigators with the Gaston County Police Department obtained a search warrant for 53-year-old Steven Stafford. The charges in the case stem from an investigation of sexual abuse allegations involving a child living in the same neighborhood. He was reported to the County Police back in June 2023.

Stafford was arrested at his residence and charged with the following:

10 felony counts of indecent liberties with a minor

one count of statutory sex offense with a child under 13

one count of selling/delivery of a controlled substance

Stafford is currently being held at the Gaston County jail without bond.

The investigation in this case is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000