Huntersville Jewelry Robbery Investigation Underway

1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7



6/7

7/7













CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Police say an investigation is underway after three masked suspects robbed Fink’s Jewelers in Birkdale on Tuesday, July 11th.

Huntersville officers arrived on the scene within minutes of the initial call. According to a news release, the victims reported three black males entered the store wearing hooded sweatshirts and full-face masks. It was alleged that two of the three males were armed with possible firearms and sledgehammers.

According to a police report, one of the suspects demanded the employees move to one area of the store as the other two suspects smashed the glass cabinet and removed an unknown amount of jewelry.

After taking the jewelry, the suspects reportedly fled the store in two vehicles. Police say no employees were injured in the incident.

Police are asking any witnesses with possible surveillance footage or general information to call Crimestoppers at 704-896-7867