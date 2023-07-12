Summer Storms Back Soon

Happy Hump Day! Tuesday afternoon was about as good as it gets in July around the Carolinas, as relatively low humidity and plentiful sunshine prevailed. Mother Nature cranks up the heat another notch today, but somewhat dry, stable air will keep things on the comfier side this afternoon and evening. We can thank a robust area of high pressure building over the Mid-Atlantic region for our recent dry streak, but it won’t maintain its hold on the Carolinas forever. Another rainmaking system will slide in from the northwest by Thursday evening, bumping up rain chances and humidity levels.

Despite the increase in moisture content, temperatures will keep on climbing. The mid-90s can be expected for most around the Piedmont and Foothills starting Thursday through the weekend. Factoring in the humidity, heat indices may approach 105° or greater on Saturday and Sunday. A weak cold front from the system mentioned above should pass through the Carolinas by the start of next week, but highs will remain above 90° for the foreseeable future. Our only relief from the heat will come in the form of pop-up storms. The High Country will, as always, be a bit cooler in the 80s over the next five days.

Today: Hot sunshine. High: 93°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Mild. Low: 72°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Thursday: Hot and humid. Stray PM storm? High: 93°. Wind: SW 5-15.

Thursday Night: Variable clouds with a stray storm or two. Low: 75°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Friday: Another hot one. PM scattered storms. High: 93°. Wind: SW 5-15.