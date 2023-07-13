Humidity, Rain Chances Increase

Another mostly sunny day is on tap for the penultimate day of the workweek, but the misery index is now on the rise. Warm winds out of the southwest will carry moisture-laden air into the Carolinas, bumping up humidity and chances for rain as we head into the weekend. A weak rainmaking system currently stretching across the Northern Plains into the Northeast will sag southward over the coming days, allowing for pop-up storms starting this evening. Friday won’t be a washout, but it will be the wettest day we’ve seen since last weekend as scattered storms get rolling in the afternoon. The classic Carolina “wet heat” carries through Saturday and Sunday with heat indices in the triple digits across the Piedmont and Foothills.

Another batch of slightly drier air comes behind a cold front that sweeps through the Carolinas by Monday morning, but don’t expect much, if any, relief from the heat. Highs will likely top out near or above 90° in the Metro for each of the next seven days ahead. The North Atlantic, meanwhile, looks to get hot, as well. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is giving an area of low pressure some 1500 miles east of the Outer Banks a 60% chance of tropical development over the next 48 hours. Regardless of whether or not this system receives a name, it will remain out to sea. The next two names on the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season list are Don and Emily.

Today: Hot sunshine. Getting muggier. High: 94°. Wind: SW 5-15.

Tonight: Mild and muggy. Few storms late. Low: 74°. Wind: S 5-10.

Friday: Hot and humid with scattered storms. High: 92° Wind: SW 5-15.

Friday Night: Variable clouds with a stray storm or two. Low: 74°. Wind: S 5-10.

Saturday: Feeling like summer. PM scattered storms. High: 90°. Wind: SW 5-15.