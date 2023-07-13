Ice Pops To Help Animals Stay Cool In This Heat

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Animals are also trying to stay cool during this intense heat wave. Zookeepers at the El Paso Zoo had to get creative, so they made ice pops for some of the animals. Tortoises get frozen berries twice a day, while mountain lions prefer blood popsicles. Most of the exhibits also have air-conditioned spaces for when the animals need relief.

Here at home, our resident horse-lover, WCCB News @ Ten anchor Morgan Fogarty, made ice pops for her equine friends at their barn in Matthews. She made them using apple juice, water, carrots and apples. Her horse Saint, and his friends Revvy and Reno, all enjoy them in this sweltering heat!