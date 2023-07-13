Lincolnton Man Charged With Child Sexual Assault

LINCOLNTON, N.C. – A Lincolnton man in connection with a child sexual assault case from 2016 was arrested on July 11th, 2023.

On April 17th, 2023 the Lincolnton Police Department discovered a victim in a case against the suspect, 50-year-old Terry Rudisill. The victim informed police of the incident in 2016.

The case was transported to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office to begin an investigation. Deputies learned about three prior incidents between Rudisill and the female victim who was 15 years old at the time. The claims of the now 22-year-old female were presented to the District Attorney’s Office where a decision was made to pursue charges.

Rudisill was charged with the two counties of statutory sex offense with a child and three counts of indecent liberties with a child. Rudisill turned himself in at the Lincoln County Sherrif’s Office on July 11th.

