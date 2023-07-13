Study: HGTV Makes People Sad & Bored

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Two professors have found watching HGTV’s home makeover shows can result in some unexpected feelings! Turns out, homeowners are decorating based on the bland overall aesthetic they see instead of using their own taste. So instead of happiness, it brings the boring. And others are measuring their own place against what they see on TV, which makes them sad. What do you think?

