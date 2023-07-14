Country Music Star Luke Combs Hosts Concerts At Bank Of America Stadium This Weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Country music star and North Carolina native Luke Combs is hosting two concerts this weekend at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

This will be the first time the former App State University student has ever performed at the stadium in Uptown.

The shows will be held Friday, July 14th and Saturday, July 15th. Tickets are still available HERE.

Concert attendees should expect major traffic delays in Uptown. South Mint Street will be closed from West Carson Boulevard to South Graham Street due to the shows. Plan ahead for alternate routes.