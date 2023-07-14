Country Star Luke Combs Hosts Concerts at Bank of America Stadium This Weekend

UPTOWN – Pure excitement, that’s what fans are feeling as they get ready to see Luke Combs at Bank of America tonight, regardless of the heat.

Mickey Wolf drove from the Georgia and South Carolina boarder to surprise his daughter with tickets for her birthday, and said they’ve been fighting the heat all day.

“We walked down to a restaurant and got some water, got a towel, and been trying to stay in the shade, but yeah it’s pretty warm,” he said.

95 Degrees, that’s how hot it was when fans poured into the stadium at 5pm. Summer country concerts here in uptown are normal, but days when the heat index is a high off 100 plus, it can get dangerous!

Matt Lewis, Medic Assistant Operation Manager, said they’ve had 17 heat related calls already this week!

“We’ve seen an uptick in heat related issues,” he said “especially today with the heat index being up in the 100’s.”

Seven calls to Charlotte’s medic team on Friday with heat related issues.

“Most of the time these crowds are very safe and very smart with how they act,” says Lewis, “ we have to make sure they do that, and if things do go wrong, we’re here to help them.”

“So were just asking folks to stay cool stay dry stay, make sure they’re drinking lots of fluids, and be aware of their body so they don’t get too into any heat related illness.”

Now as for Friday night, medic has received two calls related to heat at the concert. They’ll be there both nights this weekend in case of any emergency.

Tickets for Saturday’s show are one Ticket Master still, ranging anywhere from 25 dollars to 1800.