Mecklenburg County Man Wins First $1M Top Prize In New Lottery Game

RALEIGH, N.C. (News Release) — Jerry Mullins of Pineville tried his luck on a $10 scratch-off and won the first $1 million prize in a new scratch-off game.

He bought the lucky Multiplier Mania ticket from the Food Lion on Johnston Road in Charlotte.

When Mullins arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday, he had a decision to make. He could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000. He chose the lump-sum amount of $600,000 and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $427,503.

Multiplier Mania debuted last month with six $1 million top prizes. Five $1 million prizes remain to be claimed.

