A Guide To the 2024 Toyota 4Runner Preview

The 2024 Toyota 4Runner is on its way! This icon of the road hasn’t been upgraded since 2009, so we all can probably agree that this is long overdue. The 4Runner is an amazing vehicle with great off-road capabilities. It’s dependable, rugged, and capable, so naturally we’re all excited to see what new features Toyota will include. Toyota of N Charlotte is here for you with a 2024 Toyota 4Runner preview with everything we know so far!

Toyota of N Charlotte + the 2024 Toyota 4Runner Preview

Unfortunately, we don’t have all the details just yet. But we’ve put together all the information that’s been released or predicted so far. Let’s get into it!

When is Toyota releasing the new 4Runner?

There could be some variables affecting the exact release date, but right now all we know is the model will be released next year. Rumors that Toyota will be bringing back the Land Cruiser in 2024 might mean a delay of the official 2024 Toyota 4Runner preview and release. With all the anticipation, we at N Charlotte Toyota are hoping it’s sooner rather than later!

Will we see updates to the classic 4Runner aesthetic?

The 2024 Toyota 4Runner will definitely have a fresh look and feel. It will likely be very modern like the 2024 Toyota Tacoma, with lots of new technology and finishes. Of course, we think it will still be just as sporty and rugged as its previous models.

Where is the 2024 Toyota 4Runner being produced?

In the past, Toyota 4Runners have been produced in Japan, but we’ve seen Toyota moving a lot of production to North America. It’s reasonable to guess that the new 4Runners will follow suit.

What kind of engine can we expect?

It’s highly likely that we’ll see a hybrid drivetrain for the new 4Runner. Maybe even the Hybrid Max powertrain the Toyota Crown features, with 340 horsepower and 400 lb-ft torque. The new model will also probably feature a smaller, 4-cylinder engine. We could see it being something similar to the Lexus NX 350 engine – turbocharged, 2.4L inline-four with 275 horsepower and 317 lb-ft torque.

Can we expect an electric version?

We’re not expecting a full EV version of the 2024 Toyota 4Runner. Recent new models of the Toyota Tacoma and Tundra didn’t see EV versions, so it’s unlikely the 4Runner will either.

How much will the 2024 Toyota 4Runner cost?

The MSRP will almost definitely increase, and this makes sense because of all the new features and improvements we expect to see. Safe to say, the cost will be well worth it!

Follow Toyota of N Charlotte for more about the 2024 Toyota 4Runner preview

If you’re excited about the 2024 Toyota 4Runner preview and want to stay posted with the latest information about the redesign, then be sure to watch out for our latest N Charlotte Toyota blog posts or stop by! We’re located at 13429 Statesville Road. Just take exit 23 off I-77 in Huntersville.

Links:

https://www.toyotaofnorthcharlotte.com/toyota-4runner/

https://www.toyotaofnorthcharlotte.com/blog/n-charlotte-2024-toyota-4runner-preview/