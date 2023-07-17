9-Year-Old Injured After Shots Fired Into East Charlotte Apartment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD says a 9-year-old was injured after someone fired shots into an apartment on Idlewild Road in east Charlotte over the weekend.

The incident was reported on July 16th just before 4am. Police say nine people, including several children, were inside the apartment when the shooting occurred. The 9-year-old was the only person injured in the shooting, according to a police report.

Police say multiple shots were fired into the apartment by an unknown gunman. Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.