Getting Even Hotter This Week

AM Headlines:

Haze from Canadian wildfires returns to the region today

Heat intensifies this week

Storms become more organized by mid-week

Cooler temps return this weekend Discussion:

Temps will continue to heat up this week as weak high pressure settles into the region. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s this afternoon with little chance of rain or storms as conditions remain dry. Haze from the Canadian wildfires will build back into the area today. Temps will intensify through the week, peaking Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 90s. A short wave will bring more organized storms to the region beginning Wednesday afternoon. We need to watch for issues with localized flooding — especially across the high country and foothills — areas hit especially hard over the weekend. A cold front will move through the region late Thursday into Friday. This will help cool temps back into the mid to upper 80s for the weekend.