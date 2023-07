RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper says he tested positive for COVID-19. Cooper posted on Twitter that he tested positive on Monday, July 17th.

I tested positive for COVID today, but thankfully it’s mild and I’m feeling fine. I’m working remotely for the rest of the week and ready to be back out and about by the weekend. – RC — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) July 17, 2023

He said he is feeling fine and his symptoms are mild. He will be working remotely for the rest of the week and says he plans to be back out and about by the weekend.