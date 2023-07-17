Newsweek Poll: 44% Of Millennials Say Misgendering People Should Be A Crime

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – 44 percent of people between the ages 25 and 34 say referring to someone by the wrong gender pronoun should be a criminal offense. Between 35 and 44-year-olds, 38 percent agree it should be a crime. That’s according to new polling done for Newsweek. They surveyed 1500 people. “Misgendering” means calling a transgender person or nonbinary person by the wrong pronoun. Only 19 percent of Americans as a whole think misgendering people should be a crime. What do you think?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB TV’s Kelli Bartik