Accused NY Serial Killer Owned 4 Properties In Chester County South Carolina

CHESTER CO., S.C. – Chester County neighbors are stunned to learn the accused Long Island serial killer owns property in their community.

“So, it’s just, it’s been surreal,” says neighbor Steve Caston.

Caston first noticed law enforcement late last week, collecting evidence at a property down the street from him.

Records show accused serial killer Rex Heuermann owns a five acre lot on Rippling Brooke Drive.

A fence out front warns, “Keep out. No Trespassing,” and “No Warrant. No Entry.”

Caston says Heuermann’s brother has lived there for years.

“I saw, you know, some undercovers sitting up the street. Didn’t think much about it. Then about 10:30, 11:00 it seemed like, that’s when I saw the rollback leaving down there with his truck,” Caston says.

Records show Heuermann owns two other properties on Rippling Brooke and another on Looking Glass Drive.

He purchased them in July 2021, for around $150,000 each.

“I think he planned on retiring down here, so then your mind starts wondering, well OK, if this guy had got loose down here, then what would have happened locally? So I feel like we’ve dodged a bullet,” Caston says.

Investigators have charged Heuermann in three murder cases and believe he may be involved in several more.

Caston says the FBI questioned him about Heuermann’s brother.

“I just tell ya, he stays to himself. He’s got a lot of dogs down there, he comes in and out, to be honest, I always wondered why he had the gate up years ago with the ‘no warrant, no entry,’ I thought that, found to be odd, but then again, you know, some people just like their privacy,” he says.