Hot, Humid and Unsettled Pattern

AM Headlines:

Storm bringing heavy rain across the CLT Metro this AM

Isolated storms this afternoon

Hot and humid end to the week

The severe threat increases Thursday Damaging Wind = greatest concern

A cold front this weekend brings cooler, drier air Discussion:

An ongoing storm that is producing torrential downpours is moving into the Charlotte metro area early this morning. It won’t be the only storm we’ll see today. Isolated storms are possible this afternoon. Highs will reach the low 90s today with the added cloud cover, but with the humidity, it will be feeling like the mid to upper 90s. Unsettled weather over the midwest will race toward the region tonight bringing more storms early Thursday. The severe threat increases Thursday afternoon as another disturbance out of the Tennessee Valley will bring the threat of damaging wind and hail to the region. Temps remain steamy with heat indices near the triple digits Friday. But, a cold front this weekend will bring cooler and drier air to the area with highs in the mid to upper 80s Saturday and Sunday. Isolated storm chances return early next week.