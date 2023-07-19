Isolated Severe Storms Possible Thursday

Tap here for the latest on the EF-3 tornado in Nash County, North Carolina Thursday afternoon Thursday Air Quality Forecast: Some neighborhoods could still be in a Code Yellow Air Quality Alert Day while others are “good” in a Code Green. Air Quality Alerts are not likely.

Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and storms. Lows in the low to mid 70s.

Thursday: Highs near 90. Scattered showers and storms.

Isolated storms could become severe. Damaging wind is the primary threat, but hail and isolated tornadoes are also possible.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Widely scattered showers and storms. Slightly below average with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.