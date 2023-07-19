Mecklenburg County Employee Accused Of Sexual Assault

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating a sexual assault case in East Charlotte on Tuesday, July 18th.

Officers responded to a call shortly after 3 p.m. A woman stated she received an illegitimate medical exam at her residence.

Detectives conducted an investigation and determined that the suspect, identified as a 42-year-old Daniel Pitti-Casazola was not a medical professional and did not have a reason to examine the victim. At the time of the incident, Pitti-Casazola was employed with the Mecklenburg County Health Department as a Spanish Language interpreter.

Pitti-Casazola has since been arrested and is pending charges for the incident.