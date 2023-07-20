Strong to Severe Storms Possible Thursday

top

AM Headlines:

Low end severe threat today Damaging Wind = greatest threat Can’t rule out localized flooding, tornado or two

Steamy through Friday

Cooler, Drier this Weekend Discussion:

A cluster of thunderstorms moving into the Carolinas from the Tennessee Valley to the region this afternoon will be capable of producing severe storms. Damaging winds will be the greatest threat, but with plenty of moisture to tap into these storms will also be capable of producing localized flooding. Tornado threat is low, but not completely zero. Storms will clear after 10pm. Steamy through Friday with feels like temps reaching the mid to upper 90s. Isolated storms possible Friday. But a cold front Saturday will bring in drier and slightly cooler air to the region. Highs will fall back to the mid to upper 80s.