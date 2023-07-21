Four South Carolina Inmates Plead Guilty For Involvement In 2018 Jail Riot

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. – Four inmates pleaded guilty to various charges for their part in the 2018 riot at Lee Correctional Institution.

The inmates pledged guilty to the incident that occurred on April 15th, 2018 leaving seven inmates dead and dozens wounded.

“These inmates took part in violent mayhem fueled by contraband and illegal cellphones and are now being held accountable,” SCDC Director Bryan Stirling said. “This is just the beginning. We intend to prosecute everyone charged with crimes involving the Lee riot.”

Authorities say they learned of growing violence in surrounding housing units through the use of contraband cell phones.

All of the inmates in Thursday’s pleas are still incarcerated. Their new sentences will be incorporated into their existing ones.

Thursday Pleas include the following inmates: