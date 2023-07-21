Humidity Drops This Weekend

AM Headlines:

Hot and humid afternoon

Cold front arrives and settles south tonight

Drier and cooler air arrives for the weekend

Heat and humidity build by the middle of next week Discussion:

We dodged most of the rain and storms yesterday as they tracked just south of the area. Today’s highs will soar into the mid-90s under sunny skies, but it will feel more like the upper 90s with the humidity. The good news? A cold front arrives tonight. This will bring drier air, cooler temps a slim rain chances for the weekend. Expect highs to be a few degrees below average (into the mid to upper 80s) with lows falling in the mid to upper 60s through early next week. Heat and humidity will build back into the region by mid-week.