NEW YORK, NY – Grammy award-winning singer Tony Bennett dies at 96 on Friday.

The singer who is best known for his hit “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016. According to his Publicist, Sylvia Weiner, Bennet died in his New York home.

Benneth is survived by his wife Susan Benedetto, his two sons Danny and Dae Bennet, his daughters Johanna Bennet and Antonia Bennett, and nine grandchildren.