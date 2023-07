CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Adam Wurtzel went to the Spectrum Center to get up close and personal with Monster Jam trucks.

“Up ‘n Adam” met two official Monster Jam drivers, as well as two crew members, who explained the in’s and out’s of Monster Jam. He got to experience changing a 600 lb. tire, and even got to step into a monster truck, to give viewers at home a POV look at what it’s like to drive one.

Monster Jam is in Charlotte on Sat 7/22 and Sun 7/23.