Huntersville Armed Robbery Investigation

1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4







HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. – The Huntersville Police Department is searching for two suspects concerning an armed robbery in a Walgreens parking lot. The event occurred Tuesday, July 18th.

Officers responded to a call at the Walgreens Pharmacy on Hylas Lane around 3:30 p.m. According to a news release, the driver was approached by two armed subjects who took money from the driver and fled the scene in a dark grey Nissan Frontier.

After escaping the parking to the suspect vehicle struck a landscaping truck causing extensive damage to the front left fender and front bumper of the Nissan Frontier, police say. It was reported that the suspects continued to flee in the damaged car on Eastfield Road toward Concord.

The Huntersville Police Department asks anyone with information about the suspects to call 704-464-5346.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Check back for updates.