CMPD: Woman Sexually Assaulted While Walking On McAlpline Creek Greenway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating after a woman says she was sexually assaulted by a young man while walking on the McAlpine Creek Greenway. Officers responded to McAlpine Creek Greenway off Johnston Road shortly after 7am on Saturday, July 22nd after a woman called 911 to report the incident.

The victim told police she was walking on the greenway when a man, who was exposing himself, approached her and grabbed her inappropriately, according to a news release. The suspect immediately fled and was last seen running towards Pikes Nurseries, which is located near the greenway.

The suspect is described as a young, black male, approximately 6’1″ with a slim build, wearing a blue Kentucky Wildcats hooded sweatshirt, according to police.

CMPD officers are increasing their presence and resources not only at the McAlpine Creek Greenway but all greenways across all CMPD jurisdictions, according to a news release. CMPD says their goal is for residents and visitors in our community to be able to safely enjoy all of the parks and greenways that the city has to offer.

Proactive greenway patrols are not new and have been ongoing for years, according to CMPD. Officers are actively patrolling access points, parking lots and trails. CMPD’s Dual Sport resources have already maintained daily greenway patrols and will be joined by officers on bicycles, ATVs, and Utility Vehicles.

CMPD also partners with the Mecklenburg County Parks and Recreation Department to increase security and visibility with maintenance crews and park patrols.

Additionally, CMPD’s Public Affairs Office has released multiple awareness videos to the public that include tips and important safety information for greenway and park visitors.

Anyone with information about this case or the suspect is asked to call 911 immediately.