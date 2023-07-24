Not as Humid to Start the Week

AM Headlines:

Dense Fog Advisory until 10am Watauga, Ashe Counties

Clouds clear, not as muggy today

Heating up w/ minimal rain chances through the week

Hottest temps of the season by the end of the week Discussion:

Hot, but not as steamy for the first half of the week. Waking up to patchy dense fog across the area this area this morning due to yesterdays rain. Almost 2.5″ fell across the Charlotte metro area from yesterday’s storms. Highs will top out in the upper 80s today — the coolest of the week. Isolated storms outside of the mountains. Highs will get back into the mid-90s by tomorrow but humidity won’t crank up until we get closer to the weekend. Highs will reach the upper 90s beginning Friday with better rain and storm chances by this weekend.