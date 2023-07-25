Temps Return to the 90s Tuesday Afternoon

AM Headlines

Temps & humidity will increase through the week

Staying mainly dry through mid-week

Triple digit heat indices this weekend

Cold front brings storms Sunday-Monday Discussion

Getting Hot, Minimal Rain Chances through Mid-Week

Temps will creep back into the low to mid 90s across the region today. Rain chances remain slim through mid-week. High pressure will build off the coast leading to an increase in moisture and humidity levels across the region mid to late week. Dense mountain valley fog possible Wednesday morning. Best storm chances will lie across the mountains and foothills during the afternoon hours mid to late week.

Weekend Outlook — Dangerous Heat

Temps will climb into the mid to upper 90s this weekend with heat indices reaching the triple digits. Overnight lows will struggle to fall below the mid 70s, which increases heat stress on the body. It is important to take care of yourself this weekend and check on your neighbors with this heat.

Disturbance Brings Storms Sunday – Monday

A cold front will move into the region Sunday into Monday bringing better rain and storm chances. We will also be watching for a disturbance off the coast. This could lead to some stronger storms for the region early next week.

Tropics Update

The NHC is now watching an area off the Southeast Coast for possible development late week into the weekend. Chances of development remain low, but it will be something to watch — especially for beach-goers this weekend.