Gastonia Tattoo Shop Robbed

GASTONIA – The owners of From The Ashes Tattoo Studio have lost thousands of dollars after a break-in in Gastonia. According to a news release, suspects manage to get away with eight tattoo machines, two iPads, and many more items.

The business opened just seven months ago. A GoFundMe has been started to help with this process.

“Jonathan has worked hard for this business, and it has taken so much for it to become as successful as it has become. This has always been his dream and we do not want it to end here,” the fundraiser reads.

To view the GoFundMe, please visit: https://gf.me/v/c/97j/please- help-local-shop-after-be-and- robbery