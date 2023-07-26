Harris Teeter And Titan Farms Launch 10th Year Of Peaches With A Purpose Campaign

MATTHEWS, N.C. – Harris Teeter and Titan Farms are thrilled to launch the 10th year of the Peaches with a Purpose campaign throughout all North Carolina stores to help feed the local community. From now until August 8, Titan Farms will donate a percentage of all peaches purchased at a North Carolina Harris Teeter location to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina in Charlotte, N.C. The donation will be in the form of fresh peaches directly from Titan Farms, based out of South Carolina. This campaign has donated more than 350,000 pounds of peaches over the last ten years.

Titan Farms, the largest peach grower on the east coast, created Peaches with a Purpose to help feed the under-served while bringing attention to the problem of food insecurity. Through the partnership between Titan Farms and Harris Teeter, the two companies donated more than 350,000 pounds of peaches over the last ten years.

“We want to thank Titan Farms for supporting local hunger relief efforts and for allowing us to consistently be a part of this program,” said Danna Robinson, director of corporate affairs for Harris Teeter. “Fresh produce is scarce in food banks across the country, and we are happy to be able to contribute nutritious items to those in need.”

The peach donation will benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, which serves a total of 24 counties in North Carolina and South Carolina. In the SHFBM service area, more than 489,000 people live in poverty including 159,000 children and 52,000 seniors.